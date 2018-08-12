David & Tamela Mann Talk About How They Make Time For Each Other [EXCLUSIVE]

David Mann and Tamela Mann have very successful careers. Through working and raising kids they maintain their marriage and strong love for each other. Listeners called in to ask them questions and they responded with very honest answers.

One caller asked about how they make time for each other and David mentioned that it’s all about balance. God is first and then Tamela is his priority. Another woman spoke about them going on tour again and was excited to hear that Baltimore would be one of the stops.

