Kerrion Franklin, the estranged son of Gospel singer Kirk Franklin is claiming that his father is trying to kill him!

Kerrion, who has not had a good relationship with Kirk posted these allegations on Instagram, which has now been deleted.

Kerrion is Kirk’s son prior to his marriage to his wife Tammy, whom he has two children with.

Read more about the post and accusations at EURWEB.com

