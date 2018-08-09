It’s time for GRIFF’s Prayer! The school year is starting up downstairs and GRIFF is praying for the parents that are dropping of their kids for the first time. He wants parents to stop crying in the car or as they walk to the door.
Don’t break down in front of the babies and try to hold it together. You have to have them fired up and be positive about the first day and crying doesn’t do that. Don’t show them that weakness and try your best to hold the tears back.
RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: School Supply List Are Getting Ridiculous [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Kids Beware Of The Momma Stare! [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Just Walk! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- WFU Coach Charged In Death Of NY Tourist
- List Of Free Local Weekend Happenings
- Join A Free Student Leadership Conference
- Tickets Go On Sale September 6!
- Granny Get Your Gun! Grandmother Shoots ‘Exposed’ Man Trying To Break Into Her House
- Drunk South Carolina Woman Begs To Not Be Arrested Because She’s A ‘White, Clean Girl’
- “Your Thoughts Thursday” Is It OK To Job Hunt During Lunch Break?
- Travis Greene & Francesca Battistelli Announce Dove Awards 2018 Nominees
- Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
- Durham Officers Involved Shooting At New Hope Commons Shopping Center Are Being Investigated
Celebs Send Their Kids Back To School [PHOTOS]
Celebs Send Their Kids Back To School [PHOTOS]
1. Celebs Send Their Kids Back To School1 of 7
2. J. Lo2 of 7
3. LaLa Anthony3 of 7
4. Prince Williams4 of 7
5. Tamera Mowry Housley5 of 7
6. June Ambrose6 of 7
7.7 of 7
GRIFF’s Prayer: What Parents Should Not Do When Dropping Kids Off At School For The First Time [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com