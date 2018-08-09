It’s time for GRIFF’s Prayer! The school year is starting up downstairs and GRIFF is praying for the parents that are dropping of their kids for the first time. He wants parents to stop crying in the car or as they walk to the door.

Follow @GetUpErica

Don’t break down in front of the babies and try to hold it together. You have to have them fired up and be positive about the first day and crying doesn’t do that. Don’t show them that weakness and try your best to hold the tears back.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: School Supply List Are Getting Ridiculous [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Kids Beware Of The Momma Stare! [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Just Walk! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

GRIFF’s Prayer: What Parents Should Not Do When Dropping Kids Off At School For The First Time [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com