Pastor J. Nelson is in for Erica Campbell and wanted to talk about men and women wearing hats in church. The story behind men taking off their hats was to show that they didn’t have a gun underneath and to come in peace. Listeners called in to talk about what they thought about wearing hats in church and one man mentioned it was Biblical.

Follow @GetUpErica

He said in the Bible men aren’t supposed to wear hats and woman are supposed to cover their head when praying. Another caller spoke about how Jesus wore a hat and in several religions men wear something over their head. Do you think it’s okay for women to wear hats in church, but not men?

RELATED: The History Behind Why Men Are To Take Off Their Hats [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Derez De’Shon: “I Know For A Fact That God Is Real” [VIDEO]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Jesus Help Me To Lose Weight So I Can Wear Different Clothes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Is There Biblical Reason Why Men Don’t Wear Hats In Church And Women Do? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com