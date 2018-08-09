Is There Biblical Reason Why Men Don’t Wear Hats In Church And Women Do? [EXCLUSIVE]

Homepage Lead
| 08.09.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Pastor J. Nelson is in for Erica Campbell and wanted to talk about men and women wearing hats in church. The story behind men taking off their hats was to show that they didn’t have a gun underneath and to come in peace. Listeners called in to talk about what they thought about wearing hats in church and one man mentioned it was Biblical.

He said in the Bible men aren’t supposed to wear hats and woman are supposed to cover their head when praying. Another caller spoke about how Jesus wore a hat and in several religions men wear something over their head. Do you think it’s okay for women to wear hats in church, but not men?

RELATED: The History Behind Why Men Are To Take Off Their Hats [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Derez De’Shon: “I Know For A Fact That God Is Real” [VIDEO]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Jesus Help Me To Lose Weight So I Can Wear Different Clothes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Twitter Reactions To The Black Pastors Who Met With Trump

12 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Reactions To The Black Pastors Who Met With Trump

Continue reading Twitter Reactions To The Black Pastors Who Met With Trump

Twitter Reactions To The Black Pastors Who Met With Trump

A flock of pastors met with Donald Trump this week for a photo op, which has gotten them a vicious dragging on social media. Watch below.

Is There Biblical Reason Why Men Don’t Wear Hats In Church And Women Do? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 1 week ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 1 month ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 3 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close