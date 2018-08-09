Maurette Brown Clark Delivers Powerful Words [EXCLUSIVE]

Maurette Brown Clark spoke about God getting us through different situations in life. She told the story of Paul and Silas and how they were beaten and sent to prison after doing God’s will. They called out to him and thought God didn’t hear them.

Moments later an earthquake happened and allowed the prisoners to be released. Maurette wants you to understand that God always hears you, just speak and make it loud. Make sure there is victory in your praise when you call on him.

