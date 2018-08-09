Maurette Brown Clark spoke about God getting us through different situations in life. She told the story of Paul and Silas and how they were beaten and sent to prison after doing God’s will. They called out to him and thought God didn’t hear them.
Moments later an earthquake happened and allowed the prisoners to be released. Maurette wants you to understand that God always hears you, just speak and make it loud. Make sure there is victory in your praise when you call on him.
RELATED: Maurette’s Inspiration That Sticks: Be The Best You
RELATED: Maurette Brown-Clark: “Family Really Is Over Everything” [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: Maurette Brown-Clark Celebrates Her Husband With God’s Definition Of Love [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- WFU Coach Charged In Death Of NY Tourist
- List Of Free Local Weekend Happenings
- Join A Free Student Leadership Conference
- Tickets Go On Sale September 6!
- Granny Get Your Gun! Grandmother Shoots ‘Exposed’ Man Trying To Break Into Her House
- Drunk South Carolina Woman Begs To Not Be Arrested Because She’s A ‘White, Clean Girl’
- “Your Thoughts Thursday” Is It OK To Job Hunt During Lunch Break?
- Travis Greene & Francesca Battistelli Announce Dove Awards 2018 Nominees
- Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
- Durham Officers Involved Shooting At New Hope Commons Shopping Center Are Being Investigated
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]
1. Marvin Winans1 of 12
2. William Murphy2 of 12
3. Jason Nelson3 of 12
4. Deitrick Haddon4 of 12
5. Travis Greene5 of 12
6. Warryn Campbell6 of 12
7. Kim Burrell7 of 12
8. Charles Jenkins8 of 12
9. Marvin Sapp9 of 12
10. Smokie Norful10 of 12
11. William McDowell11 of 12
12. Shirley Caesar12 of 12
Maurette Brown Clark Delivers Powerful Words [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com