CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Home > Radio One Exclusive

Snoop Dogg And Tamar Braxton Set To Star In ‘Redemption Of A Dogg’ Stage Musical

Snoop Dogg is starring in a play based around his redemption and Gospel album

0 reads
Leave a comment
BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Award-winning writer, director and producer Je’Caryous Johnson is once again taking the nation by storm with his new stage play, Redemption of a Dogg. The highly anticipated follow up to his sold out stage play, Set It Off, Redemption of a Dogg, stars entertainment icon Snoop Dogg and features R&B hit maker and star of WE TV’s Braxton Family ValuesTamar Braxton.

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Releases Music Video For “New Wave” Ft. Mali Music

RELATED: Why Gospel Lovers Should Listen To Snoop Dogg’s Gospel Album [EXCLUSIVE]

Redemption of a Dogg examines the internal battle one man has between preserving his life-long legacy and losing the love of his life when he is faced with choosing fame and fortune over faith and family. The play’s story takes audiences on a magical music ride as they step into the captivating world of a Je’Caryous Johnson Entertainment production.

Redemption of a Dogg is set against a backdrop of Snoop Dogg’s greatest hits, as well as, songs from his recently released chart-topping Gospel album, Bible Of Love and makes its debut on the heels of the 25th Anniversary of Snoop Dogg’s debut album, Doggystyle.

 

Snoop Dogg And Tamar Braxton Set To Star In ‘Redemption Of A Dogg’ Stage Musical was originally published on praisehouston.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 1 week ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 1 month ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 3 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close