Erica Campbell and Warryn Campbell have been working on staying as healthy and fit that they can. She spoke about motivating each other during this time and shared how you can help your partner do the same. Erica believes supporting one another is the biggest thing.
She mentioned you only get one body in life and you must treat it right. Erica doesn’t want Warryn to have to push her in a wheelchair due to bad health so she’s doing everything to prevent that happening and so is he. They both watch what they eat and talk about being alive, aware and alert of how they live their life.
Erica Campbell On How She & Her Husband Are Keeping Each Other Motivated During Their Wellness Journeys was originally published on getuperica.com