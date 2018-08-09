CLOSE
Granny Get Your Gun! Grandmother Shoots ‘Exposed’ Man Trying To Break Into Her House

The 68-year-old was armed and ready.

A burglar learned the hard way not to mess with an armed grandma. He got shot will trying to break into a Houston, Texas home naked.

See Also: Ben Carson Tells A Black Woman To Escape Poverty She Needs To Get Married

According to ABC7’s sister station KTRK-TV, Granny Jean, 68, was at home with her disabled grandson. A man showed up at her house riding a bike. She explained, “Some guy pulled off his pants and pulled his pants open, playing with his thing, and he ran up and I told him to get away from my door, or I will shoot him.”

When the man continued trying to get in her front door, she had her finger on the trigger. “He kept coming and kept coming, reached for my door after it was locked, and so I shot through the door,” she said. The 38-year-old man was shot in the chest but was not seriously injured. However, he will need surgery.

Jean said, “I don’t bother nobody, I don’t get in nobody’s business. It’s just me and him, and like I keep saying, I warned him.” She also added if anyone wants to show up at her house again, “They better stay away.”

ABC7 reported, “Investigators said he was arrested last week for running around naked on Bellfort. He was out on bond.”

Thankfully, Mrs. Jean is safe, but what is incredible is that she had more restraint than some of our police officers who are supposed to protect and serve. Watch a news clip of the grandmother below:

