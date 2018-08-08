Why Is Level 102 Of Candy Crush So Hard? [EXCLUSIVE]

Candy Crush game can be addicting at times and Erica Campbell is having a hard time beating level 102. She asked listeners to tweet her about any advice they can give her, but she’s ready to delete the app soon. It’s hurting her life and is over it.

For the poll question they discussed heartbreak and if it’s better if it happens when you’re younger. GRIFF spoke about how he was in love every week when he was younger and it helped him to get his heart broken because it prepared him for it in the future. Do you think heartbreak is good for you?

