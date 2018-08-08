CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

This Store Clerk Had The Audacity To Try To Stop A Black Person From Food Shopping

A 22-year-old student was racially profiled after buying candy in New Mexico.

1 reads
Leave a comment

People of color have another reason to sigh over racial profiling. A 22-year-old Black college student was recently confronted by police after simply visiting a convenience store in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

An unidentified clerk at Allsup’s told authorities that Jordan McDowell, a student who was visiting from out of the state, was “arrogant” and “Black” on Friday (Aug. 3), CBS affiliate KRQE reported. McDowell had brought candy but decided to look around for more items — a move that got the clerk’s racist wheels spinning. The clerk began to watch the student’s movements through the aisles like a hawk, he said.

“There’s nothing right about this, there’s nothing right to call the police on someone just because of their skin tone,” said McDowell, who is a pre-med student at Xavier University who visited Santa Fe as part of a summer class trip to study Native American culture.

“The first thing that popped in my mind absolutely was just discrimination,” McDowell also said.

McDowell began recording the exchange while the clerk phoned police and stopped him from further looking around the store. The conversation between the employee and 911 was upsetting, to say the least. The clerk told police that the young man looked “sketchy” in “picking up and putting back” items.

“In that moment, the only thing I felt at that small moment was rage,” McDowell said. “But at the same time, too, I understood that racism in America never truly died.”

McDowell and the clerk both spoke to police who arrived at the store. The officer didn’t ask for the young man’s ID, but did acknowledge that he wasn’t guilty of any wrongdoing. It’s unclear how the situation ended between the clerk and McDowell. The student shared his story and found a way to make the experience a teachable moment by imparting wise words via KRQE.

“I just want everyone to know you still have a voice, you can speak up, you still can do your part and that’s what I’m going to continue to do,” McDowell said.

SEE ALSO:

It’s Okay To Want More From Michael Jordan

Brace Yourself: Man Says Black Woman Living In Neighborhood Would Get Him Killed

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

Happy Birthday, Barack Obama: Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President

29 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday, Barack Obama: Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President

Continue reading Happy Birthday, Barack Obama: Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President

Happy Birthday, Barack Obama: Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President

This Store Clerk Had The Audacity To Try To Stop A Black Person From Food Shopping was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 1 week ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 1 month ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 3 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close