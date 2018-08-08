Video Shows Chicago Police Attempting To ‘Bait’ Black Neighborhood With Nikes And They Failed

Tensions between the Black community and police go back decades. Many in Black neighborhoods do not trust cops and Chicago officers caught on video trying to bait innocent people with Nike shoes is a prime example of why.

See Also: Ben Carson Tells A Black Woman To Escape Poverty She Needs To Get Married

A video from August 2 shows a partly open truck with Nike and Christian Louboutin shoes in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago. According to Vox.com, “Local activists say it was a ‘bait truck’ placed by law enforcement to lure would-be thieves to their arrest. The truck was parked near a basketball court and traveled to other sites in the predominantly Black community on the city’s southwest.” Charles Mckenzie of the crime prevention group God’s Gorillas caught the incident on video. See below:

There is also a second video captured by Martin G. Johnson that shows the “bait truck” at another location the next day. In the video, you can see a man confront the cop by telling him to get the bait truck out of his community — it starts at around the 40-minute mark.

Clearly, the police are literally setting up people to steal. Instead of trying to protect-and-serve, they are trying to create crime for more arrests. In addition, they are targeting areas, like Englewood, that are struggling with poverty and lack of jobs. Some reports claim Englewood’s poverty rate is as high as 60 percent. Thankfully, there are people in the community who are outing the corrupt tactics.

According to Vox.com, Chicago police refused to comment on the bait trucks.

SEE ALSO:

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Top Political Statements Made At The 2018 BET Awards

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 24 photos Launch gallery In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 1. Erica Garner, 27 Source:Getty 1 of 24 2. LeRoy Frasier, 80 Source:Getty 2 of 24 3. Don Hogan Charles, 79 Source:Getty 3 of 24 4. Combat Jack, 48 Source:Getty 4 of 24 5. Mamie Johnson, 82 Source:Getty 5 of 24 6. Della Reese, 86 Source:Splash News 6 of 24 7. Simeon Booker, 99 Source:Getty 7 of 24 8. David Cassidy, 67 Source:Getty 8 of 24 9. Fats Domino, 89 Source:Getty 9 of 24 10. Robert Guillaume, 89 Source:Getty 10 of 24 11. Tom Petty, 66 Source:Getty 11 of 24 12. Bernie Casey, 78 Source:Getty 12 of 24 13. Jim Vance, 75 Source:Getty 13 of 24 14. Fresh Kid Ice, 53 Source:Getty 14 of 24 15. Charlie Murphy, 57 Source:Getty 15 of 24 16. Chuck Berry, 90 Source:Getty 16 of 24 17. James Cotton, 81 Source:Getty 17 of 24 18. Joni Sledge, 60 Source:Getty 18 of 24 19. Clyde Stubblefield, 73 Source:Getty 19 of 24 20. Al Jarreau, 76 Source:Getty 20 of 24 21. Mary Tyler Moore, 80 Source:Getty 21 of 24 22. Lee "Q" O'Denat, 43 Source:Getty 22 of 24 23. Bishop Eddie Long, 63 Source:Getty 23 of 24 24. Roy Innis, 82 Source:Getty 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 A NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

Video Shows Chicago Police Attempting To ‘Bait’ Black Neighborhood With Nikes And They Failed was originally published on newsone.com