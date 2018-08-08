CLOSE
Video Shows Chicago Police Attempting To ‘Bait’ Black Neighborhood With Nikes And They Failed

Local activists exposed the cops.

Tensions between the Black community and police go back decades. Many in Black neighborhoods do not trust cops and Chicago officers caught on video trying to bait innocent people with Nike shoes is a prime example of why.

A video from August 2 shows a partly open truck with Nike and Christian Louboutin shoes in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago. According to Vox.com, “Local activists say it was a ‘bait truck’ placed by law enforcement to lure would-be thieves to their arrest. The truck was parked near a basketball court and traveled to other sites in the predominantly Black community on the city’s southwest.” Charles Mckenzie of the crime prevention group God’s Gorillas caught the incident on video. See below:

There is also a second video captured by Martin G. Johnson that shows the “bait truck” at another location the next day. In the video, you can see a man confront the cop by telling him to get the bait truck out of his community — it starts at around the 40-minute mark.

Clearly, the police are literally setting up people to steal. Instead of trying to protect-and-serve, they are trying to create crime for more arrests. In addition, they are targeting areas, like Englewood, that are struggling with poverty and lack of jobs. Some reports claim Englewood’s poverty rate is as high as 60 percent. Thankfully, there are people in the community who are outing the corrupt tactics.

According to Vox.com, Chicago police refused to comment on the bait trucks.

Video Shows Chicago Police Attempting To 'Bait' Black Neighborhood With Nikes And They Failed

