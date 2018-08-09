CLOSE
Travis Greene & Francesca Battistelli Announce Dove Awards 2018 Nominees

The 49th Annual Dove Awards are fast approaching and Christian artists Travis Greene & Francesca Battistelli were tapped to announce the nominees.

Click here to watch the Dove Awards 2018 nominees announcement going down at 10 a.m. CST on Facebook Live.

Travis Greene & Francesca Battistelli Announce Dove Awards 2018 Nominees was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

