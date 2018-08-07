Pastor Jamal Bryant: “We Have To Learn How Do You Discuss Principles Without Attacking Personalities” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

08.07.18
Erica Campbell talks about the Black clergy meeting that recently took place at The White House with Pastor Jamal Bryant and Pastor Michael McBride. Erica kicks off the dialogue regarding the importance of private meetings where real work can actually get done. The pastors both share their views and provide the scripture to help move the church forward, especially when dealing with politics.

Do you think that Black pastors visiting The White House is actually beneficial or is it more for the spotlight? Check out the exclusive audio above to hear more.

Pastor Jamal Bryant: “We Have To Learn How Do You Discuss Principles Without Attacking Personalities” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com

