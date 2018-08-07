Erica Campbell talks about the Black clergy meeting that recently took place at The White House with Pastor Jamal Bryant and Pastor Michael McBride. Erica kicks off the dialogue regarding the importance of private meetings where real work can actually get done. The pastors both share their views and provide the scripture to help move the church forward, especially when dealing with politics.

Follow @GetUpErica

Do you think that Black pastors visiting The White House is actually beneficial or is it more for the spotlight? Check out the exclusive audio above to hear more.

RELATED: Pastor Jamal Bryant On Being Forced To Hold His Peace During Stalking Investigation [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Jamal Bryant On The Double Standard Pastors Are Held To [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Westboro Baptist Church To Protest Outside Of The White House

The Latest:

Pastor Jamal Bryant: “We Have To Learn How Do You Discuss Principles Without Attacking Personalities” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com