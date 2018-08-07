Erica Campbell talks about the Black clergy meeting that recently took place at The White House with Pastor Jamal Bryant and Pastor Michael McBride. Erica kicks off the dialogue regarding the importance of private meetings where real work can actually get done. The pastors both share their views and provide the scripture to help move the church forward, especially when dealing with politics.
Do you think that Black pastors visiting The White House is actually beneficial or is it more for the spotlight? Check out the exclusive audio above to hear more.
RELATED: Pastor Jamal Bryant On Being Forced To Hold His Peace During Stalking Investigation [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Jamal Bryant On The Double Standard Pastors Are Held To [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: Westboro Baptist Church To Protest Outside Of The White House
The Latest:
- Melissa’s “Working Mom Wednesdays” Keto Diet
- Tickets Go On Sale September 6!
- St. Aug.’s President Dispute Rumors Of Closure
- Deadly Intersections And Roads In Raleigh Justify Change
- Erica Campbell Reacts To Warryn’s Suggestion To Record A Duet Together [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Settlement May Come For Black Teen Framed By Miami-Area Cops For Burglary
- Sharpton Compares Florida’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ Sheriff To A Jim Crow Officer
- Watch: for KING & COUNTRY Duo Addresses Suicide in New Video For “God Only Knows”
- Pastor Jamal Bryant: “We Have To Learn How Do You Discuss Principles Without Attacking Personalities” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- As Racial Profiling Soars, Being A College Student While Black Gets That Much Tougher
Twitter Reactions To The Black Pastors Who Met With Trump
Twitter Reactions To The Black Pastors Who Met With Trump
1. Black Pastors Slammed For Meeting With Trump1 of 12
2.2 of 12
3.3 of 12
4.4 of 12
5.5 of 12
6.6 of 12
7.7 of 12
8.8 of 12
9.9 of 12
10.10 of 12
11.11 of 12
12.12 of 12
Pastor Jamal Bryant: “We Have To Learn How Do You Discuss Principles Without Attacking Personalities” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com