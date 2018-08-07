CLOSE
Trump Seeks To Widen His White Supremacist War On Immigration

The administration wants a return to an era when nonwhites were essentially blocked from entering the country.

It’s not enough to snatch children from their parents at the border: The Trump administration reportedly wants to expand its white supremacist war on immigrants by including those who are in the country legally.

See Also: Trump Ending DACA Affects Black Undocumented Immigrants, Too

President Donald Trump was expected to move forward with a plan to block legal immigrants from obtaining green cards or citizenship if they used certain public assistance programs, including Obamacare and food stamps, NBC News reported Tuesday.

The administration defended the plan as a measure to enforce immigration laws and to protect taxpayers, according to a Department of Homeland Security statement.

“Any proposed changes would ensure that the government takes the responsibility of being good stewards of taxpayer funds seriously and adjudicates immigration benefit requests in accordance with the law,” the statement continued.

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller, who has links to the growing white supremacy movement, is the architect of the policy. It takes aim at the scores of low-wage immigrants who work and pay taxes but struggle to make ends meet from jobs that offer no benefits.

Miller has long been on a mission to stop people that many conservatives view as undesirable migrants—mainly people of color—from settling in the country. Salon put him in the category of those who cloak their racism “behind Trumpian slogans about making America great again.”

Richard Spencer, a national leader in the resurgent white supremacy movement, mentored Miller while they were students at Duke University, the so-called alt-right leader told Mother Jones.

This latest Trump policy does not need congressional approval, according to NBC News. A version of the plan is already in the hands of the White House Office of Management and Budget—the final step before publishing the rule.

Migrant advocates and immigration attorneys are planning to fight back.

“Any policy forcing millions of families to choose between the denial of status and food or health care would exacerbate serious problems such as hunger, unmet health needs, child poverty and homelessness,” said a statement from the National Immigration Law Center.

Trump Seeks To Widen His White Supremacist War On Immigration was originally published on newsone.com

