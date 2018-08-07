CLOSE
Snoop Dogg Releases Music Video For “New Wave” Ft. Mali Music

ASCAP Presents The 2015 GRAMMY Nominees Brunch

Source: Vincent Sandoval / Getty

Snoop Dogg‘s debut gospel album, Bible of Love, is the gift that keeps on giving. We don’t always get to hear much from Mali Music, but Uncle Snoop made sure to release a music video for his feature on the album. Bible of Love was a collection of songs, not all belonging to Snoop, and the “New Wave” track was one fully performed by Mali.

Situated in empty land below the sunset with a 70s filter, the visual emerged as the fourth single released from Bible of Love.

Take a look:

Snoop Dogg Releases Music Video For “New Wave” Ft. Mali Music was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

