Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!
Snoop Dogg‘s debut gospel album, Bible of Love, is the gift that keeps on giving. We don’t always get to hear much from Mali Music, but Uncle Snoop made sure to release a music video for his feature on the album. Bible of Love was a collection of songs, not all belonging to Snoop, and the “New Wave” track was one fully performed by Mali.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Situated in empty land below the sunset with a 70s filter, the visual emerged as the fourth single released from Bible of Love.
Take a look:
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @praisebaltimore
Latest News:
- Melissa’s “Working Mom Wednesdays” Keto Diet
- Tickets Go On Sale September 6!
- St. Aug.’s President Dispute Rumors Of Closure
- Deadly Intersections And Roads In Raleigh Justify Change
22 Gospel Millennials You Should Be Following
22 Gospel Millennials You Should Be Following
1. Jonathan McReynoldsSource:Getty 1 of 15
2. LivreSource:Getty 2 of 15
3. Casey JSource:Getty 3 of 15
4. Jekalyn CarrSource:Getty 4 of 15
5. Joshua RogersSource:Getty Images 5 of 15
6. Briana BabineauxSource:Radio One Inc. 6 of 15
7. Geoffrey GoldenSource:yaves praise unplugged Geoffrey Golden 7 of 15
8. Kierra SheardSource:iOne 8 of 15
9. Dathan ThigpenSource:Getty 9 of 15
10. Tim Bowman Jr.Source:Getty 10 of 15
11. Christon GraySource:Getty 11 of 15
12. Travis GreeneSource:promo 12 of 15
13. Alexis SpightSource:eOne Nashville 13 of 15
14. Jor'dan ArmstrongSource:Getty 14 of 15
15. Clifton Ross IIISource:Clifton Ross III 15 of 15
Snoop Dogg Releases Music Video For “New Wave” Ft. Mali Music was originally published on praisebaltimore.com