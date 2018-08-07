Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Snoop Dogg‘s debut gospel album, Bible of Love, is the gift that keeps on giving. We don’t always get to hear much from Mali Music, but Uncle Snoop made sure to release a music video for his feature on the album. Bible of Love was a collection of songs, not all belonging to Snoop, and the “New Wave” track was one fully performed by Mali.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Situated in empty land below the sunset with a 70s filter, the visual emerged as the fourth single released from Bible of Love.

Take a look:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @praisebaltimore

Latest News:

22 Gospel Millennials You Should Be Following 15 photos Launch gallery 22 Gospel Millennials You Should Be Following 1. Jonathan McReynolds Source:Getty 1 of 15 2. Livre Source:Getty 2 of 15 3. Casey J Source:Getty 3 of 15 4. Jekalyn Carr Source:Getty 4 of 15 5. Joshua Rogers Source:Getty Images 5 of 15 6. Briana Babineaux Source:Radio One Inc. 6 of 15 7. Geoffrey Golden Source:yaves praise unplugged Geoffrey Golden 7 of 15 8. Kierra Sheard Source:iOne 8 of 15 9. Dathan Thigpen Source:Getty 9 of 15 10. Tim Bowman Jr. Source:Getty 10 of 15 11. Christon Gray Source:Getty 11 of 15 12. Travis Greene Source:promo 12 of 15 13. Alexis Spight Source:eOne Nashville 13 of 15 14. Jor'dan Armstrong Source:Getty 14 of 15 15. Clifton Ross III Source:Clifton Ross III 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading 22 Gospel Millennials You Should Be Following 22 Gospel Millennials You Should Be Following

Snoop Dogg Releases Music Video For “New Wave” Ft. Mali Music was originally published on praisebaltimore.com