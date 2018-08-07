Ericaism: Who You Bringing? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell talked about reaching the highest level that you can and going towards greatness. When you get to that opportunity to show who you are, who are you bringing? At that moment someone might bring the scared or confident person.
She wants you to go in that room and bring faith, love and confidence. Don’t have fear and walk in that room with the love of God. Show them your power and authority with every move you make.
