Ericaism: Who You Bringing? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 08.07.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Erica Campbell talked about reaching the highest level that you can and going towards greatness. When you get to that opportunity to show who you are, who are you bringing? At that moment someone might bring the scared or confident person.

She wants you to go in that room and bring faith, love and confidence. Don’t have fear and walk in that room with the love of God. Show them your power and authority with every move you make.

RELATED: Ericaism: God Did It For Me, He’ll Do It For You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Cut Down The Confusion [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Ericaism: Be Bold, Be You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

We're The Campbells, Season 1, Episode 4

Best Moments From "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

33 photos Launch gallery

Best Moments From "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Best Moments From “We’re The Campbells” [PHOTOS]

Best Moments From "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

Ericaism: Who You Bringing? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 1 week ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 1 month ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 3 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close