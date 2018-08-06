Erica Campbell Gets A Chance To Produce For Her Husband Warryn! [VIDEO]

Warryn Campbell and Erica Campbell are about to hit the studio together, but this time Erica sits in the producer chair.

Warryn may be regretting that idea, because Erica is now intoxicated with power!

Watch “We’re The Campbells” every Tuesday at 8p/7c on TV One!

