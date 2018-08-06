CLOSE
Erica Campbell Sings With Her Sisters! [VIDEO]

Watch this throwback clip of Erica Campbell brought her sisters on stage during a performance at the 2016 Allstate Family Reunion.

See Erica Campbell return to the Family Reunion this Labor Day, and get more information here.

Erica Campbell Sings With Her Sisters! [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

