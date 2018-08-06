0 reads Leave a comment
Watch this throwback clip of Erica Campbell brought her sisters on stage during a performance at the 2016 Allstate Family Reunion.
See Erica Campbell return to the Family Reunion this Labor Day, and get more information here.
Erica Campbell Sings With Her Sisters! [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com
