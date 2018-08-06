Faith Walking: God Remembers [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
08.06.18
We all have desires that we want to happen and believes if it doesn’t happen at that particular moment then we think God forgot about us. Erica Campbell spoke about how God remembers everything. He is preparing you for what’s to come and is guiding you toward the path you should take.

Remember to have faith in him and not to fear things that could possibly happen because he has your back. He supplies us with all of our needs and all we have to do is pray and believe. Never forget that God remembers everything even when you think he doesn’t.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

