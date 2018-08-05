GRIFF’s Prayer: School Supply List Are Getting Ridiculous [EXCLUSIVE]

08.05.18
It’s Back 2 School Season … kids all over the country are heading back to get more of those three “R’s” … reading, writing and arithmetic! (We just realized that not all of those start with the letter “r” … LOL … but you get the point!)

Every year … every school child receives a school supply list so they can start out the new year ready to learn.  Most list includes the basics like pens, pencils, notebooks, glue, etc. … But lately it seems as if these list of supplies are getting out of hand … according to Griff, that is.

There may be a few teachers out there who beg to differ!

