GRIFF’s Prayer For Parents Who Can’t Wait For Their Kids To Go Back To School [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s time for GRIFF’s Prayer! He’s so thankful he got to spend time with his daughter for the summer, but like other parents is wondering when does school start again. GRIFF mentioned that he’s tired of having no juice or chips around the house.

He wishes someone would open up a home room for the summer so he can take his kid to. GRIFF is praying for all the parents that have a couple more weeks to do things with their kids before the school years starts. GRIFF also said a prayer that he doesn’t have to go to magic mountain again.

