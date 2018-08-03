Faith Walking: Discipline Is Not A Bad Word [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Erica
| 08.03.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Not everyone grew up with loving parents and a safe environment filled with the love of God, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t discipline our children.  Of course you don’t want to be abusive to your child, but as parents we have a responsibility to prepare our children for real life.

Instilling discipline in our children will help to pour into them the right things to do … like respect, kindness, love and so much more that they will benefit from in real life.

The Latest:

We're The Campbells, Season 1, Episode 4

Best Moments From "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

33 photos Launch gallery

Best Moments From "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Best Moments From “We’re The Campbells” [PHOTOS]

Best Moments From "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

 

Faith Walking: Discipline Is Not A Bad Word [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 days ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 1 month ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 3 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close