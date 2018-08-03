GRIFF’s Prayer: Kid’s Beware Of The Momma Stare! [EXCLUSIVE]

While growing up … Griff has had a lot of experience with “The Stare” … we all know that look … it’s the look that your mom gives you as last warning before her hand meets your behind! It’s the look that says “child … I’ aint playing with you” … it’s the look that you get when you have one more chance to “act right” before you loose your life. The Momma Stare we all know it … and as parents have used it several times.
Griff prays that the kids coming up today learn to put down their electronics so they can see the “Mom Stare” before … we’ll we all got the momma stare … we know what’s coming after that … LOL. Let’s hope for our kids sake the Lord hears this prayer.
The Latest:
- Free Dental Care At Cumberland County Crown Arena
- Tickets Go On Sale September 6!
- List Of Free Weekend Community Events
- Take Our Music Survey For Your Chance To Win A $150 Gift Card
- NC State Fair Tix On Sale Now
- Final Push For Wake County Bus Drivers
- Dating App Strangler Accused Of Killing 29-Year-Old Nurse He Met Online
- #MeToo: Tiffany Haddish Says She Was Raped By A Police Cadet When She Was 17
- Get Up! Poll: What Are You Doing To Train Up Your Child? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Obama Endorsement Boosts Black Candidate Who Is Under Racist Attacks
Best Moments From "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]
Best Moments From "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]
1. Erica Campbell & Krista CampbellSource:"We're The Campbells" 1 of 33
2. Krista CampbellSource:"We're The Campbells" 2 of 33
3. Krista CampbellSource:We're The Campbells 3 of 33
4. Krista Campbell, Warryn Campbell, Wozy Campbell, Zaya Campbell & Erica CampbellSource:Urban One 4 of 33
5. Warryn Campbell & JoiStaRRSource:Urban One 5 of 33
6. Misty Anderson & Erica CampbellSource:Urban One 6 of 33
7. Krista Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Wozy CampbellSource:Urban One 7 of 33
8. Warryn Campbell & Erica CampbellSource:Urban One 8 of 33
9. Erica Campbell & Krista CampbellSource:Urban One 9 of 33
10. Kheris RogersSource:Urban One 10 of 33
11. Krista CampbellSource:Urban One 11 of 33
12. Krista Campbell, Wozy Campbell, Zaya Campbell & Warryn Campbell On "We're The Campbells"Source:TV One 12 of 33
13. Zaya Campbell, Wozy Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Krista Campbell On "We're The Campbells"Source:TV One 13 of 33
14. Erica Campbell Hosting "Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell" On "We're The Campbells"Source:TV One 14 of 33
15. GRIFF On "We're The Campbells"Source:TV One 15 of 33
16. JoiStaRR On "We're The Campbells"Source:TV One 16 of 33
17. MC Lyte On "We're The Campbells"Source:TV One 17 of 33
18. Warryn Campbell Prays With Mary Mary's Erica Campbell & Tina CampbellSource:TV One 18 of 33
19. Warryn Campbell & Erica Campbell On The Red Carpet At The Stellar AwardsSource:TV One 19 of 33
20. Erica Campbell & Warryn Campbell At A Restaurant With His Mother SandraSource:TV One 20 of 33
21. Warryn CampbellSource:TV One 21 of 33
22. Warryn Campbell & Erica CampbellSource:TV One 22 of 33
23. Warryn CampbellSource:TV One 23 of 33
24. Warryn Campbell & Erica CampbellSource:TV One 24 of 33
25. "We're The Campbells"Source:TV One 25 of 33
26. Warryn Campbell Prays With Mary Mary's Erica Campbell & Tina CampbellSource:TV One 26 of 33
27. JoiStarrSource:TV One 27 of 33
28. Warryn Campbell & Erica Campbell On The Red Carpet At The Stellar AwardsSource:TV One 28 of 33
29. Erica Campbell & Warryn Campbell In Matching PajamasSource:TV One 29 of 33
30. Wozy Campbell, Zaya Campbell & Krista CampbellSource:TV One 30 of 33
31. JoiStarr & Erica CampbellSource:TV One 31 of 33
32. Snoop Dogg, Erica Campbell & Warryn CampbellSource:TV One 32 of 33
33. Erica Campbell On "Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell"Source:TV One 33 of 33
GRIFF’s Prayer: Kid’s Beware Of The Momma Stare! [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com