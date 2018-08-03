GRIFF’s Prayer: Kid’s Beware Of The Momma Stare! [EXCLUSIVE]

08.03.18
While growing up … Griff has had a lot of experience with “The Stare” … we all know that look … it’s the look that your mom gives you as last warning before her hand meets your behind!  It’s the look that says “child … I’ aint playing with you” … it’s the look that you get when you have one more chance to “act right” before you loose your life.  The Momma Stare we all know it … and as parents have used it several times.

Griff prays that the kids coming up today learn to put down their electronics so they can see the “Mom Stare” before … we’ll we all got the momma stare … we know what’s coming after that … LOL.  Let’s  hope for our kids sake the Lord hears this prayer.

GRIFF’s Prayer: Kid’s Beware Of The Momma Stare! [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

