| 08.03.18
A lot of people look at the big blockbuster movies and assume the way characters portray on screen relationships is how we are supposed to manage our relationships.  What we see on the big screen is not the same as what happens in real life.

Now is a great time to check our relationship expectations. To answer the questions … What do we really want? What do we really need … and why do we need it? If you put God in your relationship and can find God’s design for your love, you can tune into realistic expectations .  Real life relationships are not what we see in the movies, on social media and we should not try to mold it to those unrealistic examples.

There’s no need to have unrealistic expectations of your relationships … it’s unfair … let love be what it is!

 

Love Talking: Unrealistic Expectations [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

