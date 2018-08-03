Ericaism: My Hope Is In Christ [EXCLUSIVE]

| 08.03.18
Erica admit she has a lot of confidence. The key is not separating her “hope” from her “expectations”.

Sometimes our expectations are so low because we base them on what we’ve been through in the past, instead of basing our expectations on what we believe, what God says and the visions/dreams that God has given to us.

Partner your expectations with hope, faith & possibility … so you can see the manifestation of God’s Love.

