Ericaism: Train Up A Child [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Are we training our children up the right way? Erica Campbell talks about how as adults we might tell children one thing and show them another. Sometimes we use our temper, talk about people and so much more that we don’t want them to do.
Children operate in the world how they see us. With all the racism, hate and other things we shouldn’t raise our kids that way because it’s not right. We need to infuse love, responsibility and equipping them with everything they need to be in this world.
RELATED: Ericaism: God Did It For Me, He’ll Do It For You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Ericaism: Cut Down The Confusion [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: Ericaism: Lord, Bless My Sisters [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Free Dental Care At Cumberland County Crown Arena
- Tickets Go On Sale September 6!
- List Of Free Weekend Community Events
- Take Our Music Survey For Your Chance To Win A $150 Gift Card
- NC State Fair Tix On Sale Now
- Final Push For Wake County Bus Drivers
- Dating App Strangler Accused Of Killing 29-Year-Old Nurse He Met Online
- #MeToo: Tiffany Haddish Says She Was Raped By A Police Cadet When She Was 17
- Get Up! Poll: What Are You Doing To Train Up Your Child? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Obama Endorsement Boosts Black Candidate Who Is Under Racist Attacks
Erica Campbell Visits Philly For "Mary Mary" Screening! [PHOTOS]
Erica Campbell Visits Philly For "Mary Mary" Screening! [PHOTOS]
1. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly1 of 21
2. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly2 of 21
3. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly3 of 21
4. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly4 of 21
5. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly5 of 21
6. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly6 of 21
7. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly7 of 21
8. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly8 of 21
9. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly9 of 21
10. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly10 of 21
11. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly11 of 21
12. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly12 of 21
13. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly13 of 21
14. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly14 of 21
15. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly15 of 21
16. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly16 of 21
17. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly17 of 21
18. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly18 of 21
19. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly19 of 21
20. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly20 of 21
21. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly21 of 21
Ericaism: Train Up A Child [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com