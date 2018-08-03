Ericaism: Train Up A Child [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Are we training our children up the right way? Erica Campbell talks about how as adults we might tell children one thing and show them another. Sometimes we use our temper, talk about people and so much more that we don’t want them to do.

Children operate in the world how they see us. With all the racism, hate and other things we shouldn’t raise our kids that way because it’s not right. We need to infuse love, responsibility and equipping them with everything they need to be in this world.

