Melissa’s Pick Hit The Jones Boys “New Day”

[Interview]These guys are gospel music newest brothers…. Earl & Bootsy Jones come together with an awesome new single and it’s Melissa’s Pick Hit of the week.

Listen as Melissa talks with the brothers about their latest project.

Earl Jones, Jr. and William “Bootsy” Jones are the kindred duo, The Jones Boys. Growing up in a musical family where it was not uncommon for their parents, aunts and uncles to break out into song while grandma played the piano ignited their love for music. Their talents were nurtured in their father’s church, First Calvary Baptist Church in Brooklyn, NY where they sang together in the youth choirs. Under the mentorship of the late Rev. Timothy Wright their gifts were put on the world stage and they have since shared billing, sang with, produced and/or written for artists such as Hezekiah Walker, John P. Kee, James Hall, Dottie Peoples, Marvin Sapp, Keith Wonderboy Johnson, and Timiney Figueroa to name a few.

Both Earl and Bootsy are accomplished musicians in their own right. In 2009, Earl released his album, “I’m Gonna Wait” and the title track hit the Top 100 Gospel Billboard chart. In 2012, Bootsy released his album “It Is Written” and the song “Just Your Name,” hit the Top 100 Gospel Billboard chart in 2013. While they have had success with their individual projects, The Jones Boys enjoy making music together and their critically acclaimed single, “Lord Be Pleased” showcases their uncanny ability to make music that touches the heart and stirs the soul. In 2016 the song hit the Top 50 Gospel Billboard chart and summarizes what motivates them most, to please God by using their gifts, talents and abilities to make a positive impact on the world.

Today Bootsy is Minister of Music at First Calvary Baptist Church and CEO of BJM Records, LLC. Earl is Pastor of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Jamaica, NY. These anointed brothers show no sign of getting weary in well doing and the world is waiting to experience more of their life giving and life-changing ministry.

