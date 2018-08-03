Faith Walking: Is It Worth It?

08.02.18
Romans 8:28 says … and  we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.

There are times in our spiritual walk that we sometimes walk right into confusion with the choices we make.  We have to ask ourselves if “it’s worth it?”.

How do you grow in your faith when you keep making excuses for your choices.  We should always ask “is it worth it?” and then pray to God.  Is it worth it to do something that you know is not in your best interest?

Don’t spend time rationalizing your choices and pray to allow God’s plans to guide you.

Do Good By You!

Faith Walking: Is It Worth It? was originally published on getuperica.com

