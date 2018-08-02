Faith Walking: Don’t Be Afraid To Pray For People [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Have you ever been afraid to pray for someone? Erica Campbell spoke about her niece’s friend that they family did a prayer book and gave encouraging messages to through a tough time. Teddy Campbell told his daughter that she needed to find the words to pray with her friend as well. He mentioned that she should grab her hand and just speak those words.
Erica spoke about how sometimes people don’t want to pray for others because they don’t know if they’re saying the right words. If God places it in our hear to pray for someone then that is what we should do no matter what. Never doubt your prayer because you will find those words and be able to do it.
