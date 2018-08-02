Faith Walking: Don’t Be Afraid To Pray For People [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 08.02.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Have you ever been afraid to pray for someone? Erica Campbell spoke about her niece’s friend that they family did a prayer book and gave encouraging messages to through a tough time. Teddy Campbell told his daughter that she needed to find the words to pray with her friend as well. He mentioned that she should grab her hand and just speak those words.

Erica spoke about how sometimes people don’t want to pray for others because they don’t know if they’re saying the right words. If God places it in our hear to pray for someone then that is what we should do no matter what. Never doubt your prayer because you will find those words and be able to do it.

RELATED: Faith Walking: Blessed By Your Father’s Grace [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: What Kind Of Sister Are You? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Faith Walking: How To Identify Low Self-Esteem [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

We're The Campbells Screening

"We're The Campbells" Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]

25 photos Launch gallery

"We're The Campbells" Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]

Continue reading “We’re The Campbells” Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]

"We're The Campbells" Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]

Faith Walking: Don’t Be Afraid To Pray For People [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 days ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 1 month ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 3 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close