True Hollywood Bible Story: King Xerxes & Queen Vashti [EXCLUSIVE]

| 08.02.18
This E&G True Hollywood Bible Story comes from the book of Ester 1-9 and is the story of how Queen  Vashti held to her principles and faith. Erica and Griff bring the Bible to life with a modern day interpretation of just one of many powerful lessons in the bible.

For a full 180 days, King Xerxes displayed the vast wealth of his kingdom and gave a banquet, lasting seven days, in the enclosed garden of the king’s palace.  The royal wine was abundant and by the king’s command each guest was allowed to drink with no restrictions. King in an inebriated state then summons for Queen Vashti … and the world would change with one unobeyed command.

Read the bible and get to know the word … there is so many powerful lesson to learn.

