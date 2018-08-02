Ericaism: You Can Live Anything Down [EXCLUSIVE]

08.02.18
Erica reveals a personal story of how her engagement to a young man before she met Warryn.  After seeking God’s guidance she discovered this union was not in God’s plans for her.  The embarrassment of explaining to people that the wedding was called off and having to cancel all of the preparations caused her heart great strife.

She looked to John 14 … where it is written … “Let Your Heart Not Be Troubled”.  Through this scripture and her faith in God, Erica found that she could live anything down.

