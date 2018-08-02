CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

Poll Numbers Are Out For Ayanna Pressley, As Her Long Shot Campaign Lands Another Huge Endorsement

A national spotlight is on the race because Pressley could pull out a surprise victory.

0 reads
Leave a comment

A new poll shows that Ayanna Pressley is still the underdog in her Massachusetts congressional campaign, but she has picked up another huge endorsement.

See Also: Black Women Candidates Could Keep Winning Streak Alive Despite Lack Of Support From Democrats

Pressley trailed 10-term Democrat Rep. Mike Capuano by 13 percent ahead of their Sept. 4 primary election, Politico reported on Thursday.

The poll of likely Democratic primary voters, conducted July 27-29 by WBUR-FM and MassINC Polling Group, gave Capuano 48 percent of the vote to 34 percent for Pressley. It showed that poll numbers have held steady since February. Unsurprisingly, much of Pressley’s support comes from younger voters of color, while older white voters are flocking to the congressman’s camp.

Despite trailing in the polls, a national spotlight is on this race because Pressley could possibly pull out a surprise victory by riding the wave of energy fueling Black female candidates and young progressives in 2018 primaries.

Establishment Black Democrats are solidly backing the 66-year-old white incumbent candidate. However, Pressley, who was the first Black woman to serve on the Boston City Council, continued to land big endorsements that could propel her to victory.

Maura Healey, Massachusetts’ influential attorney general, announced Monday (July 30) that she is backing Pressley in the primary.

“Long before I ever thought of running for office, Ayanna Pressley and I worked together on issues that strike at the core of who we are as a city and a state and reflect the progress we still need to make,” Healey tweeted.

Pressley landed another major endorsement in June. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced her support for Pressley on the night of her upset primary victory over longtime New York Democrat Rep. Joe Crowley. Ocasio-Cortez has become one of the leading voices of the party’s progressive wing.

SEE ALSO:

Watch: Video Of Trump-Supporting Football Player Saying Racist Slur May Lead To Protest

Gas Mart Stores Address Mistreatment Of Black Community After Video Ignited Protests

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Holds Press Briefing At The White House

Every Time Omarosa Proved She Is The Queen Of The Sunken Place

11 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Omarosa Proved She Is The Queen Of The Sunken Place

Continue reading Every Time Omarosa Proved She Is The Queen Of The Sunken Place

Every Time Omarosa Proved She Is The Queen Of The Sunken Place

Omarosa made her small screen debut in 2004 on The Apprentice. Since then, she has been one of the most vicious villains on reality television and now, with more than 14 years in front of the camera, she has also become the queen of the sunken place. Much of the former White House staffer's career has been focused on demeaning her own community and, most recently, defending our racist president. Now she has a book coming out titled Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, which we are sure will be more sunken place shenanigans. Here is every time Omarosa proved she is the rightful queen of the sunken place.

Poll Numbers Are Out For Ayanna Pressley, As Her Long Shot Campaign Lands Another Huge Endorsement was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 days ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 1 month ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 3 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close