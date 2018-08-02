Get Up! Poll: What Are You Doing To Train Up Your Child? [EXCLUSIVE]

On “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” they’re discussing training up children to what they want to do and be in life. Erica Campbell spoke about how Krista Campbell loves to sing and was blessed with an amazing voice. GRIFF’s daughter, Jameson is a comedian and recently did her first paid show.
Listeners called in to talk about their children and how they are helping train them for their careers. One woman mentioned that her son wants to be a businessman so at her business she lets him sell snacks. He learns about making profits, the cost of items and more. Another woman spoke about her niece being a model/actress and how they are training her to read, facial expressions and responding to the camera. Tell us how you are training up your child.
