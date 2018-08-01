CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Take Our Poll : Should Jordan High Student Athlete Be Suspended Or Kicked Off Team After Racist Video Surfaces

0 reads
Leave a comment
Fist - Hate

Source: duncan1890 / Getty

Students in Durham are fighting back against a video that contained a racial slur, and sexist comments degrading women. The student who posted the video is a Jordan rising senior can be seen on twitter repeating profanities and using racist language.

According to a Durham Public Schools spokesman Chip Sudderth, “the video was not recorded during the school year, with school equipment or on school grounds”. It’s not known whether the PDS can discipline the student.

The schools principal sent a robocall to Jordan families assuring them the school is safe and that the video is being addressed.

Students are now calling for action, encouraging a boycott of Jordan lacrosse and football games if the student is allowed to play.

Take Our Poll

Read Also:

Oop: Princess Love Wasn’t Having It With Sonya & Brandy Norwood’s Shenanigans On ‘LHHH’

The #TrayvonMartinStory Brought Back Painful Memories, #BlackTwitter Reacts

Take Our Poll : Should Jordan High Student Athlete Be Suspended Or Kicked Off Team After Racist Video Surfaces was originally published on foxync.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Take Our Poll : Should Jordan High Student Athlete Be Suspended Or Kicked Off Team After Racist Video Surfaces

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 days ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 1 month ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 3 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close