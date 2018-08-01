Take Our Poll : Should Jordan High Student Athlete Be Suspended Or Kicked Off Team After Racist Video Surfaces

Students in Durham are fighting back against a video that contained a racial slur, and sexist comments degrading women. The student who posted the video is a Jordan rising senior can be seen on twitter repeating profanities and using racist language.

According to a Durham Public Schools spokesman Chip Sudderth, “the video was not recorded during the school year, with school equipment or on school grounds”. It’s not known whether the PDS can discipline the student.

The schools principal sent a robocall to Jordan families assuring them the school is safe and that the video is being addressed.

Students are now calling for action, encouraging a boycott of Jordan lacrosse and football games if the student is allowed to play.

