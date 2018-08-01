Ericaism: Know Your Business [EXCLUSIVE]

As a wife, mom, gospel singer, radio host, writer and entrepreneur … Erica is has had her hands full for the past several years!  Every business venture she has undertaken she has asked her self several questions … is this a “God Idea” ?  What research do I need to do? Who are the people I can learn from?  Have I thought through the financing?

Those were just a few of the questions that Erica had to work through before taking on any endeavor.  She also decided not to do business in a bubble and surrounded herself with a great team.  Always cognizant that her idea and steps were God inspired!

As you seek to find your business purpose … get to know your business … inside and out to build on the success that God has planned for you!

Ericaism: Know Your Business [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

