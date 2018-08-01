CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Melissa’s “Working Moms Wednesday” Kids And Sugar

0 reads
Leave a comment
Kid and Candy

Source: blog.neurogistics.com / blog.neurogistics.com

What is too much sugar?  Did you know that kids can become addicted to sugar before they reach their 1st birthday?

According to WRAL’s Dr. Allen Mask, if we are not careful in checking labels on foods and drinks, we may be giving our kids more sugar than we think.  Dietitians say that kids ages 6-11months consume about 60% of their sugar from others items other than fruits and veggies.

These sugars lead to an increase in risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease and more.

Read more at WRAL.com

How much sugar should your child have a day?

*  Ages 2-18 should eat fewer than six teaspoons of added sugar per day.

*  About 25 grams of sugar or 100 calories.

*  Children and teens should limit their intake of sugar-sweetened drinks to no more than eight ounces weekly.

Here are some more articles that will help you manage the sugar for your kids:

Parents.com

kidshealth.com

@Melissa Wade , Kids and sugar , Working Mom Wednesdays

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Melissa’s “Working Moms Wednesday” Kids And Sugar

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 days ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 1 month ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 2 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 2 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 3 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close