Melissa’s “Working Moms Wednesday” Kids And Sugar

What is too much sugar? Did you know that kids can become addicted to sugar before they reach their 1st birthday?

According to WRAL’s Dr. Allen Mask, if we are not careful in checking labels on foods and drinks, we may be giving our kids more sugar than we think. Dietitians say that kids ages 6-11months consume about 60% of their sugar from others items other than fruits and veggies.

These sugars lead to an increase in risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease and more.

Read more at WRAL.com

How much sugar should your child have a day?

* Ages 2-18 should eat fewer than six teaspoons of added sugar per day.

* About 25 grams of sugar or 100 calories.

* Children and teens should limit their intake of sugar-sweetened drinks to no more than eight ounces weekly.

