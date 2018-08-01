CLOSE
Michelle Obama Shares Kind Words Of Encouragement To Lebron James

Forever First Lady Michelle Obama made sure to let Lebron James know that she and former President Barack Obama are proud of him for opening his new I Promise School. She tagged the now viral meme of James that lists the benefits that the students and their parents will receive from the school.

