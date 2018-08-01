CLOSE
Man Charged With Scamming Durham County Elderly Citizens

Hand of man holding stack of US dollars

According to the sheriff’s office a man using a fake name scammed elderly citizens of Durham County out of thousands of dollars.  Millard Fillmore Smith IV would go  door to door throughout the county and ask elderly homeowners if they needed work down on their driveways.  Poice believe Smith introduced himself as “Jack Tuttle.”

Smith placed in the Yadkin County Detention Center under a $20,000 bond was charged with two counts of obtaining property by false pretense and two counts of exploitation of the elderly. Anyone who believes they may be a victim of a scan by Smith or has additional information on the case can call the Durham County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 919-560-7151.

