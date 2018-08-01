CLOSE
Parent Charged In The Death Of 7 Month Old Infant Left In Hot car

Two people have been charged in connection with the the death of a baby that was left in a hot car last month.

The person who made the 911 call said the 7-month-old baby was left in the car in the family’s driveway for about four hours before he was found. Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: abc11.com

Continue reading Parent Charged In The Death Of 7 Month Old Infant Left In Hot car

