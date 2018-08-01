GRIFF’s Prayer: Just Walk! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 07.31.18
Leave a comment
Normally, Griff prays for the things he wants or thinks that we want … LOL  … but this time around he’s doing his community service by encouraging everyone who’s been putting off getting in shape.  “Trainer “Griff’s advice is simple … just walk.  Just a few easy steps … at the gym … in your neighborhood … anywhere … and before you know it … you’ll be running!

Griff’s hilariously prays that God will motivate everyone into a healthy lifestyle of walking … just putting one foot in front of the other … you just have to start somewhere! Hallejuuuuhhh!

 

GRIFF’s Prayer: Just Walk! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

