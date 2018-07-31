CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The #TrayvonMartinStory Brought Back Painful Memories, #BlackTwitter Reacts

The place where the #BlackLivesMatter movement started was up in arms last night.

1 reads
Leave a comment
USA - Protest Against Zimmerman Trial Verdict in New York

Source: Viviane Moos / Getty

It’s been six years since the tragic killing of Trayvon Martin captivated the nation and changed America forever. Last night, Jay Z and Paramount’s the Trayvon Martin Story aired on BET, sending us down an emotional memory lane. Feelings came roaring back as we watched the fateful moments that led up to the death of Martin at the hands of a George Zimmerman.

Part one of the six-part original documentary featured heartbreaking photos, heard gut-wrenching testimonies and watched footage that reiterated the pain Tracy Martin and Sybrina Fulton felt when they realize their son had been gunned down while walking home from the local 7 Eleven. Martin’s death fueled the #BlackLivesMatter movement, which was birthed on #BlackTwitter who was watching in full force. See their reactions below:

Part two of the Trayvon Martin Story airs next Monday at 10 p.m. on BET.

RELATED STORIES:

Our Son Trayvon: Celebrities Who’ve Continued To Honor Trayvon Martin’s Life

The Powerful Trailer For The ‘Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story’ Is Here

Our Son Trayvon: Celebrities Who’ve Continued To Honor Trayvon Martin’s Life

11 photos Launch gallery

Our Son Trayvon: Celebrities Who’ve Continued To Honor Trayvon Martin’s Life

Continue reading Our Son Trayvon: Celebrities Who’ve Continued To Honor Trayvon Martin’s Life

Our Son Trayvon: Celebrities Who’ve Continued To Honor Trayvon Martin’s Life

The #TrayvonMartinStory Brought Back Painful Memories, #BlackTwitter Reacts was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 days ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 1 month ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 2 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 3 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close