Triangle Ranks High Among Tech Talent

A report breaking down the tech talent market among 50 major metropolitan areas ranks the Triangle near the top when it comes to ranking Amazon HQ2 contenders.

So here we go:

Raleigh-Durham ranks sixth among the 20 finalists for Amazon HQ2 players.

Its rank among HQ2 finalists for tech jobs is even better at fourth.

Further, if Amazon is worried about employee costs the Raleigh-Durham area comes in on the low side at No. 10 although salaries average $94,800.

And its tech work force is growing, ranking 8th in percentage of increase across the region’s labor force from 2012 to 2017.

Overall, the Triangle ranks eighth overall nationally, says commercial real estate firm CBRE.

Read more at WRAL.com

