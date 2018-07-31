CLOSE
Are You Ready For A Living Single Reboot [Video]

A reboot of the hit TV series Living Single may be in the works. Details are limited but Erica Alexander (Maxine Shaw) hinted at the possibility of the crew getting back together on her social media.

Will you be watching?

Anyone need a REBOOT?!? ; ) #maxineshaweffect #reboot #livingsingle #nowarranty

A post shared by Erika Alexander (@erikaalexanderthegreat) on

 

 

