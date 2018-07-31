Love Talking: Imma Give You A Pass [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 07.30.18
Does your friend or family member ever do something and you say “I’m going to give them a pass?” Everyone has done it and Erica Campbell mentioned that with love you need to be patient, kind and understanding. God gives us passes when we do wrong and we should do the same thing with the people in our lives.

Erica mentioned you don’t know what that person went through that day. They might of lost a family member, got into a car accident or anything like that so let it be. Talk to them and be understanding, give them a pass if they do something you don’t like.

