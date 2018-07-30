Get Up! Poll: Will You Support The NFL This Season? [EXCLUSIVE]

07.30.18
On “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” they’re discussing the NFL boycott that stemmed from players refusing to kneel for the National Anthem. The 2018-2019 Football season is coming up and Erica Campbell and GRIFF were curious as to whether or not last season’s boycott efforts would continue this year.

Listeners called in to talk about their stance on the subject and one woman said she would still support the NFL because she supports the players who are kneeling. Another woman said her views took a turn when officials tried to make the issue about the flag but ignored the reason players were kneeling, also taking away their constitutional rights in protesting in a peaceful manner that doesn’t affect the game. What are your thoughts?

 

