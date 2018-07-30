The Moment That Will Be One Of LeBron James’ Greatest [EXCLUSIVE]

07.30.18
LeBron James is approaching what he says will be one of his greatest moments in life. His school, I Promise School, will be opening soon in Akron, Ohio.  I promise has over 300 students who are considered “at-risk,” just like James was in elementary school. Many times over the years, James has said, “I’m just a kid from Akron” and “I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be a statistic.”

 I Promise School opens this fall third and fourth grade classes and will add first and second grade classes next year. By 2022 the school will have first through eighth grades. If they follow the curriculum correctly, James has also arranged for the students to have tuition free college at the University of Akron. How could anyone hate this man? He loves his wife and kids, he loves Jesus and he loves his community.

