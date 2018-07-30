Faith Walking: God Doesn’t Choose Favorites, Why Should You? [EXCLUSIVE]

| 07.30.18
During today’s Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell Faith Walk, Erica takes notice of how God does not choose favorites.  God loves all of his children regardless of our sins or misgivings.  God has equal love for everyone … regardless of your profession … regardless of how regularly you attend church … regardless of everything … the Lord extends a brand new mercy upon us everyday.

Since God does not shame his children, Erica reminds us that neither should we shame each other.  Rather we should draw our brothers and sister to the love of God by spreading the good word of Jesus.

 

Faith Walking: God Doesn’t Choose Favorites, Why Should You? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

