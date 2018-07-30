LOVE TALK – What Is Love Talk?

| 07.30.18
A lot of listeners ask Erica what is Love Talk?  Erica Campbell uses I Corinthians 13 (The Message Bible) to help explain the root and intention of what she wants to convey when she mentions Love Talk.  Love is how you live, it’s how you treat people … it’s understanding of God’s love for you and how you extend that love to others.  Even at the worst of times you can still love because love is healing and its kind.  When you embrace “love” it changes everything!

