Erica-ism: Creating A Self Care To-Do List [EXCLUSIVE]

| 07.30.18
In today’s Erica-ism … Erica Campbell reminds us to take time to take care of ourselves … to create a positive to-do list that helps assess who we are, why we are and how we are and involve God in that process.  Erica’s person Self Care To-Do List includes:

  • Mediate in God’s Word
  • Pray
  • Be Grateful
  • Say Thank You
  • Act and Speak with Love
  • Check on your heart … watch your spirit
  • Forgive and Release
  • Receive all that God has for you
  • Get Rest … Take Care of Yourself … Go to the doctor
  • Meditate and pray in Gods Word
  • Fast
  • Trust God
  • Be disciplined
  • Slow down
  • Smile … laugh and love …
  • … and most importantly breathe.

Erica share how she personally uses these life tips to keep her focused, refreshed and rooted in the word of God.  You can too, be just saying or acting out  a few of them each day … to yourself and others around you … and don’t forget to involve God in this incredibly rewarding process.

 

