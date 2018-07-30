CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Man Ordered To Pay $8.8 Million For Breaking Up Another Man’s Marriage

A judge says a Texas man’s affair with a North Carolina man’s wife should cost him nearly $9 million.

Durham Superior Court Judge Orlando Hudson awarded Keith King $8.8 million in compensatory and punitive damages last Thursday from Francisco Huizar III.

King had sued Huizar for, among other complaints, criminal conversation and alienation of affection. North Carolina is one of seven states where jilted spouses can sue affair partners. Hawaii, Illinois, Mississippi, New Mexico, South Dakota, and Utah are the other states.

King claims his marriage was destroyed by Huizar’s wrongful and malicious actions.

King used text messages, Facebook posts, phone records and hotel receipts to prove Huizar ended his relationship with his wife.

Attorney Joanne Foil says the affair and an alleged assault by Huizar cost King’s company, BMX Stunt Shows, revenue and an employee, as his wife worked for the company.

Huizar’s attorney, Cheri Patrick, says the Kings’ marriage was damaged before Huizar met the wife at a BMX show. Patrick says King was controlling and manipulative.

Huizar plans to appeal.

